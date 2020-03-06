After eight years of magazines dedicated to women bassists and guitarists, Portland's She Shreds Magazine will cease print publication and go digital-only.
Founder Fabi Reyna made the announcement yesterday with a letter on the publication's website.
"First off all, let's get this over with: No, this isn't a goodbye letter," writes Reyna. "It's a letting go, moving on, and growing into something bigger, bolder, and louder letter."
Reyna, a Portland musician, started She Shreds in 2012 as a retort to the way women are often portrayed in guitar magazines, if at all—as scantily clad models posing with gear.
Through 19 issues, Brittany Howard, Esperanza Spalding, Corin Tucker, Courtney Barnett and Jenny Lewis, among others, have been featured on the cover.
In an email, Reyna told WW that the switch to digital was partly a result of the restraints and wastefulness of physical distribution.
"Observers often say 'print media is tough' and I agree that it is, but not because of the production or even the potential lack of advertising," she writes, "mainly because of the guidelines, rules, negotiations of the distribution companies within the print industry that we need in order to raise circulation numbers, in order to raise advertising money."
Reyna says that there will be more changes to She Shreds' platform that will be announced soon.
"Before our place of conversation was somewhat related to print media and our vision has been limited because of it," she says. "We hope to continue learning, supporting, and being a home to communities around the world and the ways in which they seek to learn and connect."
She Shreds' 20th and final print issue will be released in June.
