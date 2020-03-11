Treefort has emerged as one of the largest showcases of Pacific Northwest music, reliably booking a wide swath of Portland musicians. Originally scheduled for March 25-29, this year's event was set to feature locals including rock stalwarts Summer Cannibals and the Shivas, the apocalyptic western music of Roselit Bone and many signees to hip-hop label Eyrst. The two biggest headliners, Chromatics and Japanese Breakfast, also have Portland connections.