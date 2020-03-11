Welp, it was only a matter of time.
Following the steps of other festivals, Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho, has announced in a statement today that it will be postponed until September due to coronavirus concerns.
"We know that this time is incredibly difficult and uncertain for so many," the organizers wrote in a press release. "We share those feelings."
The postponement comes a day after Coachella announced that it will now take place in October, and a week after South By Southwest was canceled entirely.
Treefort has emerged as one of the largest showcases of Pacific Northwest music, reliably booking a wide swath of Portland musicians. Originally scheduled for March 25-29, this year's event was set to feature locals including rock stalwarts Summer Cannibals and the Shivas, the apocalyptic western music of Roselit Bone and many signees to hip-hop label Eyrst. The two biggest headliners, Chromatics and Japanese Breakfast, also have Portland connections.
Treefort will now take place from Sept. 23-27. Read the full announcement here.
