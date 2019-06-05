Dec. 25, 2015: Jewel has a near-death experience in Hawaii. When he returns to Los Angeles, he begins 2016 by destroying 15,000 CDs and 10,000 vinyl copies of Dear Tommy. It's not all destruction, however. He then releases two solo EPs—The Key and The Hacker—on a single day in March. In May, Chromatics release their Just Like You and Shadow EPs on the same day. Both EPs feature songs slated for inclusion on Dear Tommy, a development as confounding as it is exciting. Jewel also creates the score for the Belgian film Home and finds time to curate Music to Drive, a compilation tribute to Drive, the film he never got to score, on its fifth anniversary. In total, Jewel releases more than a half-dozen projects in 2016. None of them is Tommy.