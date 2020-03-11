Sheehy lived in a cabin in timberlands in the middle of nowhere, above eccentric neighbors named Flood and Casey. Through the walls, Sheehy caught snippets of the couple's discussions of topics from polyamory to the paranormal. "Flood believed it was possible to open up a portal to this other world, and he referred to that connective tissue between these unseen worlds as the nexus," says Sheehy. "I also heard my mother talk about [the nexus] in the end stages of her sickness." Questions of the afterlife and the multiverse are central to tracks like "Borderline," which Sheehy considers "the heart of the record."