Cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic are stretching later and later into the year: The Waterfront Blues Festival, scheduled July 3-5, announced today it will not take place this year.
"The music and event industries have been devastated by this global situation," reads the statement. "We know that the Waterfront Blues Festival will play an important role in the recovery and healing, and we are grateful knowing that our festival family will rally around all of us as we look to brighter days ahead."
Founded in 1987, the annual music festival has become a hallmark of Portland summers. It's raised millions of dollars for the Oregon Food Bank over its 32-year history and last year drew 81,000 attendees.
Though it's hardly the first major cancellation announced recently, it's certainly one of the most pre-emptive. And unlike other big events planning to reschedule—such as Portland Pride Festival and the Rose Festival—this year's Waterfront Blues Festival has been canceled entirely.
"The decision to cancel this year's event was not taken lightly," the announcement continues. "To better ensure that we can get back together and celebrate next summer here in Portland, we must prioritize the wellness and safety of our community."
Read the full announcement here.
Comments