While most of us are collecting unemployment or clinging to the jobs we have, Aminé just added to resumé.
On Sunday, the Portland-born rapper, who now lives in L.A., made his acting debut on HBO's Insecure.
In the new season's fifth episode—which also includes a cameo from Vince Staples—Aminé plays Darnell, the very earnest new bae of star Issa Rae's friend Kelly, who's unaware that Kelly (played by writer Natasha Rothwell), has been faking a British accent the entire time he's known her.
When Issa's brother, who's determined to expose Kelly's ruse, asks her where in England she's from, she tells him: "Just a biscuit's toss and a fanny away from Benny Hill."
"Sounds beautiful," replies Darnell.
Darnell then goes on to explain that the "two branches" of American government are the "presidential branch" and the "bank branch."
"It's called Bank of America, " says Darnell. "It's where they make all of America's money. That's why there's so many of them."
It's not the first time a Rae and Aminé have collaborated. Rae makes a cameo in the video for "Spice Girl" off Amine's debut album, and the rapper name checks Rae in "Squeeze."
Comments