Drake just can't get enough of Portland.
Every few years, the superstar rapper manages to stumble into the local news cycle for one reason or another. In 2013, a semitrailer carrying equipment for his concert at Moda Center overturned on Interstate 5, tying up the morning commute for hours. On that same visit, he gave a cash donation to a local shelter.
Then three years ago, he was seen out and about around town, then turned up at Travis Scott's show at Memorial Coliseum, dueting on "Portland," from his 2017 mixtape More Life, then went into the crowd to mosh.
And apparently, not even a pandemic can keep Champagne Papi away from his favorite midsized American city.
Yesterday, Rishal Rajay Sharma, an employee of Portland International Airport, posted photos and video of "Air Drake," the rapper's sky-blue, $185 million Boeing 767, just chilling on the tarmac in an area reserved for private aircraft.
Why is he here this time? The easy guess is always that he's visiting the Nike campus—he has a deal with the Beaverton-based shoe giant—but PDX spokesperson Kama Simonds tells WW that most of the time, guests of Nike fly into Hillsboro.
Atlantic Aviation—the company that operates the terminal for corporate and private flights, and also provides charters for the Blazers—would not provide any information, and the plane cannot be tracked on public flight-tracking sites.
But according to other Instagram users, Air Drake was still on the tarmac as of 3:30 this afternoon—so this doesn't appear to be a quick fuel-up.
Looks like we'll have to wait to see if he, like, shows up outside the Justice Center tonight or something. Meanwhile, watch this short video to get a peek inside the craft, then look around the studio apartment you've been trapped in for four months and despair:
