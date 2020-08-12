Indeed, a lot of Limbo sounds familiar, and it's not just reminiscent of Aminé's past glories. As on Good for You, he again chases production trends without adding enough of his own signature. "Woodlawn Park" is layered over the same flute-trap beat Southern MCs moved on from long ago, while "Can't Decide" borrows the strums and squeaky drum patterns of Compton rapper YG's "Go Loko" from last year.