The song is called "Laugh Now Cry Later," and it's slated to appear on his next album, apparently titled Certified Lover Boy. (Oh, Aubrey.) In the video, the noted Toronto Raptors fan lives out sports fantasies like he's a Make-A-Wish kid. He shoots hoops with Kevin Durant. He tosses around the old pigksin with Odell Beckham Jr. And, in the video's runaway highlight, he gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch. He also takes draft night-style photographs with rapper Lil Durk and rips around the campus's artificial lake on a jet ski.