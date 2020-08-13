Well, now we know why Drake was in town last week.
Rumors abounded after the rapper's private plane—an $185 million Boeing 767, gifted to him by a Canadian airline that figured it'd be good publicity—was spotted parked at Portland International Airport. As expected, he was hanging at Nike headquarters, though he wasn't just hanging in boardrooms: He was shooting a video for the first single off his new album. And he wasn't the only star in attendance.
The song is called "Laugh Now Cry Later," and it's slated to appear on his next album, apparently titled Certified Lover Boy. (Oh, Aubrey.) In the video, the noted Toronto Raptors fan lives out sports fantasies like he's a Make-A-Wish kid. He shoots hoops with Kevin Durant. He tosses around the old pigksin with Odell Beckham Jr. And, in the video's runaway highlight, he gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch. He also takes draft night-style photographs with rapper Lil Durk and rips around the campus's artificial lake on a jet ski.
All in all, a very Drake-like experience.
A release date for Certified Lover Boy (LOL) hasn't yet been confirmed, but check out the video below:
