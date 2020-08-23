Justin Townes Earle, the roots-indebted singer-songwriter and recent Portland transplant, has died. His official social media channels confirmed the news, though a cause of death has not yet been reported. He was 38 years old.
Earle was born in Nashville, the son of outlaw country legend Steve Earle. He started his career in Tennessee but moved to Portland three years ago with his wife, Jenn Marie. The couple had a daughter, Etta St. James, in July 2017.
"You are definitely going to see an exodus of freer-thinking Southern artists heading this direction in this particular climate," he told Portland Monthly in 2017. "The South can be a difficult place to be in trying times such as these."
It's unclear if Earle was in Portland at the time of his death, but during his time here he endeared himself to the local music community, playing intimate shows at Doug Fir Lounge, Mississippi Studios and Revolution Hall. The video for "Maybe a Moment," from 2017's Kids in the Street, was filmed in town and features several recognizable locales.
Earle's final album, The Saint of Lost Causes, was released last year.
