One thing that's been clear about Aminé from the jump is that he knows how to make the most of a national television appearance.
The Portland rapper made his network debut on The Tonight Show just days after the 2016 election, adding an anti-Trump verse to breakout hit "Caroline" and earning kudos as one of the first artists to take direct aim at the president elect.
He followed that up on Late Night with Seth Meyers by dressing like the house band at a 1950s prom.
Last night, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Benson High album took things up a notch, quite literally—by rapping from a hot air balloon.
I've heard of social distancing, but this is ridiculous!
Seriously, though folks: The 26-year-old performed "Woodlawn," from his recently released second album Limbo, while floating over Temecula, Calif.—an appropriate locale for a track that shouts out the late Kobe Bryant, if you remember this famous incident from 2014.
That's not all, though: Aminé also performed the track "Burden" from inside the balloon, giving viewers a closer look at his sweater, which was spray-painted with images of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of racist violence.
Overall, another one for the books. Check the whole thing out below:
