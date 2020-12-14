Back in 2018, the Portland-raised, Chicago-based rapper started putting out singles from the followup to his debut, 2016's The St. Johns Scholar. He planned to release the album in early 2019, and even put out a music video for the first single, "Losing Direction," an emotional tribute to his childhood friend Zachary "Grump" Nold, whose death in 2016 led Dewayne to take a hiatus from music.