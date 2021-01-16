The same week that South by Southwest started unveiling its virtual festival plans, PDX Jazz Festival has announced the full schedule for its first all-digital year.
Usually, the festival takes place in venues across the city and over the course of two weeks. Last year's event ran from Feb. 19 to March 1, hosting dozens of shows and wrapping up just before the pandemic hit.
Unsurprisingly, this year's lineup is pared down a bit. But with 17 events over the course of nine days, it's hardly unsubstantial. Geographically speaking, it's the most expansive festival yet—the schedule includes livestreams from London, Havana, Cape Town and New York.
As usual, the lineup is a mix of local, national and international artists representing an array of subgenres—everything from a showcase of contemporary South African jazz to a free workshop with futuristic jazz duo Blue Lad Beats and the frenetic sounds of rising Portland-born trumpeter Cyrus Nabipoor.
PDX Jazz has also added jazz-related movies to this year's proceedings and will host three virtual screenings in conjunction with the Hollywood Theatre.
Tickets are free to PDX Jazz members. For nonmembers, individual shows range from $5 to $15. There are a handful of free shows too, including Pink Martini's opening-night performance and a set from Brooklyn-by-way-of-Seattle drummer Kassa Overall, who played last years's PDX Jazz Fest.
Check out the full schedule here.
Comments