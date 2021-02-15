Speaking of which. John Coltrane's penultimate performance at the Olatunji Center of African Culture in New York in 1967 can be heard as The Olatunji Concert, and it's a knockout in every sense of the word. This is about as free as jazz gets. It's remarkable to think that the Sound of Music showtune "My Favorite Things," which takes up more than half of the hour-long CD, was only eight years old during this performance. That's like someone deconstructing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"