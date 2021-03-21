Prolific Portland "cosmic noise" artist Pulse Emitter's first album of 2021 dates back to an unfinished vinyl project from 13 years earlier. But the artist born Daryl Groetsch is keen to emphasize that the four long tracks on Voids are not "scraps." Indeed, this is some of the most bracing music in his catalog, its long metallic tones as reminiscent of classic cosmic-horror soundtracks like Alien as the unforgiving void of space itself. If you want to blow yourself out of an airlock from the comfort of your headphones, look no further.