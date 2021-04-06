In normal years, the 34-year-old music festival has drawn upward of 30,000 people to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for four days of blues, rock and R&B acts, which in the past have included everyone from Buddy Guy to Robert Plant. But with the city refusing to issue event permits due to COVID-19, the festival is moving "upriver," to privately owned Zidell Yards, which is launching a new "socially distanced" performance venue called the Lot that will also host drive-in movies, Pride NW and another music festival in September.