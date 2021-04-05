"The governor's team has not responded to this letter, nor was it addressed in the March 31 meeting," reads the statement, which also references a webinar with Gov. Brown and members of the industry held the same day the letter was sent. "Questions submitted by attendees of the meeting addressed the development of benchmarks that can be used to design a path to reopening. Meeting participants were told that there was no strategy, and that the governor would not be pursuing any input from the industry."