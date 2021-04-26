Irish artist Artificial Memory Trace has spent more than a decade making rich, tactile sound collages out of field recordings. His most interesting experiment might be 2011′s Boto/Encantado, made from the layered calls of Amazon river dolphins. But this is no New Age whale-song cassette, and the grunts and squeaks and splashes that make up most of Boto remind us that even the most dignified members of the animal kingdom still love to copulate and splash around in the mud.