“While this guidance is pending, bands are booking their summer tour dates, and in order to have any chance at hosting concerts for fans this year, we must begin planning now,” reads the statement. “It’s important to note that for our shows to take place, we will need to operate our outdoor concerts as close to full capacity as possible. Given the fact that our first concert is scheduled to take place months after every American 16 and older will have been eligible for vaccination, and the low risk for outdoor transmission, we are confident that we can do so.”