It’s still unclear how much live music will return this summer, but an increasing number of Portland music venues are planning to make a comeback this fall, including the city’s largest: Moda Center.
The nearly 20,000 seat amphitheater has booked Andrea Bocelli for November 4, its first concert in over a year and a half. Tickets are on sale now.
Governor Kate Brown has not yet released of timeline of when live entertainment venues will be able to open at full capacity. Some venues have decided to begin booking shows anyway, citing the months-long lead up required to book touring acts.
This past week has marked a major shift in Portland’s live music scene. After a year of dormancy, the majority of Portland’s major and mid-sized venues have announced events for as soon as September.
Last week, Edgefield announced its intent to operate at “at or near” full capacity this fall, and began selling a tickets for shows. Local promoter Monqui Presents has began selling tickets for several shows for clubs across the city. Tickets for Idles’ show at the Crystal Ballroom and Waxahatchee’s two-night stop in Portland are already sold out.
In the past few days, Mississippi Studios and Doug Fir Lounge have announced shows for fall too.
“We will do everything in our power to make sure this show happens,” Mississippi Studio wrote in a social media post about their upcoming concert from Nashville band Bully. “If that means personally driving you to a vaccination site and holding your hand while you get the shot, so be it. But we are following state and federal guidance and if the show can’t go on safely, it won’t go on at all.”
