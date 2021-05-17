Alien Boy has signed with Get Better Records and released “Stuck (Radio Mix),” their first single in almost three years. Halfway between the fiery sentimentality of Team Dresch and the skewed pop-romantic sensibilities of Kiss Me-era Cure, “Stuck” could be the theme song for the grodiest, most punk-rock sitcom on Portland television. We’ll have to wait to see whether the “Radio Edit” qualifier is ironic or not, but at just under three minutes, “Stuck” doesn’t stay stuck in one place for long.