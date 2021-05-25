I ran into the same shit anybody who doesn’t have a massive savings or credit runs into: I couldn’t get a loan. It didn’t matter that I’m known, or that I teach at Harvard, or that I have half the down payment in my savings account. I tried three different credit unions and another bank and another bank, and something would go wrong. “Oh, actually we can’t mortgage this because of the condition of the house and we don’t do renovations.” Or, “You’re not eligible because you don’t have any credit.” We started working on this in the middle of January, and the sellers just kept giving us extensions because they really believe in the vision. But we all live in an economy, and it got to that point where they’re like, “OK, we love you. But this is the last extension.” Then my cousin was like, “Have you tried asking the community for help?” And I was like, “It’s the pandemic, I don’t want to ask people to give me money for this.” And he was like, “But you know people want this and need this. Give the community a chance to help you.”