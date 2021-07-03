Smartly eschewing questions about UFOs and gang-stalking, the article keeps the focus on the songs, and Brock’s relationship to them: What’s the new song you’re most excited to play live? (”Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly”...er, “Wooden Soliders.”) What song do you regret releasing? (”Well, I mean, not really [any]. It was the right thing at the right time.”) What’s the worst show you ever played? (”We were playing some parking lot in Kansas City, to I think around 10,000 people...And I got shit-faced in a way that I don’t like being.”)