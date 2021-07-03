Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has been doing an uncharacteristic amount of interviews lately promoting The Golden Casket, his band’s first album in six years. Some have been borderline troubling. Others—namely, the ones that avoid getting into deep-cut conspiracy theories—manage to be pretty fun, in that genially cantankerous Isaac Brock way.
Vulture’s conversation with the Portland-based indie rock icon falls into the latter category.
Smartly eschewing questions about UFOs and gang-stalking, the article keeps the focus on the songs, and Brock’s relationship to them: What’s the new song you’re most excited to play live? (”Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly”...er, “Wooden Soliders.”) What song do you regret releasing? (”Well, I mean, not really [any]. It was the right thing at the right time.”) What’s the worst show you ever played? (”We were playing some parking lot in Kansas City, to I think around 10,000 people...And I got shit-faced in a way that I don’t like being.”)
The best answer, though, came in response to a query about the weirdest place Brock ever heard “Float On,” Modest Mouse’s biggest and most inescapable song. It was at Moda Center, during a Blazers game—but as Brock explains, it wasn’t so much the place as the context:
I wouldn’t say this was a weird place, but it was kind of overall strange. Somehow I’d gotten gifted pretty nice seats at a [Portland] Trail Blazers game. I think the premise was, “Hey, rock star, why don’t you get season tickets?” or something like that. I don’t spend that much time in sports. I enjoy going to them occasionally live, in real life, because these events are fun. Lots of people watching, excusable bad snacking, this kind of shit. But I remember, I had smoked a shit ton of weed. I’m sitting, watching the game, and I was cheering when either team had scored. And someone was like, “Hey, you’re sitting in the friends and family seats for the Trail Blazers, you should probably not be cheering for the other [team].” And I was like, Oh, right, yeah, yes, my team, now I have a team. And then there was this Costanza moment, where I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing. And what should happen but “Float On” comes on, and there’s a picture of me on the Jumbotron. And I’m supposed to be like, “Oh, hey!” or what the fuck ever, and instead, I just ducked. [Laughs.] I did not have any interest in being on the Jumbotron when they were playing this song. I think it was a move to sell a guy some season tickets.
Admittedly, it’d be a better story if he’d stood up and dropped the nae-nae to his own song, but the image of Brock, high out of his mind, his face covered in mustard and relish, is pretty great.
Read the full interview here.
The Golden Casket is out now. Modest Mouse plays two nights at Edgefield, Aug. 27-28.
Comments