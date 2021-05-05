According to a press release, The Golden Casket was recorded in both Portland and L.A. and “explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.” (Oh yeah, Brock also apparently had a daughter sometime in 2018, a tidbit he revealed in, uh, High Times magazine.) Strangely, none of the one-off singles Modest Mouse released in 2019 appear on the tracklist, but there is a song called “Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly,” so hey.