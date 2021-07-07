“Milc has been one of Portland hip-hop’s best-kept secrets for a while now. But at some point last year, it seems like he decided enough was enough, then flipped the a switch and has just been in a crazy-prolific zone ever since. He’s been relentlessly dropping projects every couple of months now (teaming up with producers Calvin Valentine, Sxlxmxn and Lawz Spoken), and he just keeps getting better with each one. I’m most impressed with how precise and efficient he is with his writing–he takes no bars off and makes sure that every single line in his verses hits exactly how it should.”