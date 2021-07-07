It’s long been apparent that Portland music is way more than just dudes in jean jackets playing guitars, and this issue makes that abundantly clear. We’ll introduce you to rising stars in the city’s thriving jazz and hip-hop scenes, as well as artists in a category all their own. There’s a neo-soul singer who blew up on TikTok and a rising rapper who developed an online following in Germany. There’s a DJ who splices indie rock with go-go music and a sound artist who builds songs from the electrical impulses of flowers.