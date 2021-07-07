While much of Johnson’s earlier work buzzes with the bad-trip energy of the Doors or the Velvet Underground, Earth Trip is all wide-eyed wonder, assisted by Barry Walker’s expansive steel guitar playing. The mood is redolent of classic country, but everything seems slowed and suspended, like a flower in perpetual bloom. Johnson’s on the cover, walking in the forest and staring up at the sky—an appropriate image for music that prefers to take the scenic route.