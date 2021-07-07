It’d be easy to lump the Dutchess in with Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie and the current wave of high-energy women rappers dominating the music charts. But even if she had been listening to the radio when she was first honing her craft, most of those names weren’t even around. Still, fans of those artists will find plenty to like in the Dutchess’ music: whomping, genre-defying beats, catchy hooks and unrelenting bars that blend raw confidence with sly humor.