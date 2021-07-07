Brown was undergoing some big life changes around the time she first picked up a bass. In 2017, she left her hometown of Chicago and was traveling around the country. She spent time at a spiritual sanctuary in Northern Michigan, where she meditated for seven hours a day and learned about toning, chanting, frequency therapy and how to layer sounds with gongs and tuning forks. She also went to Guatemala, where she worked with a drum shaman and learned about Indigenous vibration chanting.