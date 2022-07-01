Piano. Push. Play. Is Holding its 2022 Kickoff Concert Tonight at Pioneer Courthouse Square

Piano. Push. Play. is back!

Tonight, the beloved organization, which brings public pianos to outdoor locations throughout the city each summer, will be holding its free 2022 kickoff concert at 7 pm at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Hosted by Alex Falcone, the concert, which is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Piano. Push. Play., will feature Darrell Grant, Megan DIANA, Asher Fulero and JANE, plus some surprise guests. Additionally, audience members will be invited to place their name in a hat for a chance to perform at the concert.

Piano. Push. Play., founded Megan Diana McGeorge, rescues old pianos and places them at a variety of locations, from the courtyard at the Portland Art Museum to the street outside All Classical Portland’s headquarters. When summer is over, the pianos are placed in schools and community centers.

Speaking earlier this year at TEDxPortland this year, McGeorge explained the organization’s mission, stating, “This is not just about piano or about music, this project is about reimagining space…..creating more space for people to connect with one another.”

More information about the concert is available on the Piano. Push. Play. Facebook page.