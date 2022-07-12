Shows of the Week: Post Sex Nachos Wants to Be “Your Second Favorite Boy Band”

MONDAY, JULY 18:

In a crowded field of digitally literate pop artists, yeule stands alone. Rather than exaggerating the sensory overload of the internet, the young Singaporean artist paces their work at a slow and ominous simmer and uses their post-human “glitch princess” persona as the starting point for some of the most striking, intellectually challenging, and lyrically alarming pop of the new decade. It’s a style that comes from a deep sense of belonging in internet communities—and a rebuke to the idea that the bonds and connections formed over the web are inherently inauthentic. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $22. All ages.

THURSDAY, JULY 14:

Billing themselves as a boy band is the most brilliant thing the young Columbia, Mo., band Post Sex Nachos could’ve done. Though their music has less in common with *NSYNC than the festival-ready indie rock that Dance Yourself Clean has made their specialty, “Your Second Favorite Boy Band”—as they’ve billed themselves on their latest tour—are five fashionable dudes singing upbeat pop songs. And the name sounds like a self-deprecating joke until you realize that, unlike the Jonas Brothers and their purity-ringed ilk, these guys actually have sex. Hawthorne Lounge, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $12.50. 21+.

SUNDAY, JULY 17:

S. Carey, along with his Bon Iver bandmate Justin Vernon, is a pillar of the Eau Claire, Wis., indie-rock scene. But while Vernon has gradually ventured deeper into the shuddering electronics and filigreed arrangements beloved by his buddy Kanye, Carey has retreated deeper into an icy, meditative ambient-pop style that validates just about every coastal cliché about the wintry wildernesses of the Midwest. His songwriting is simple even when it is at its most personal (as on this year’s Break Me Open), but his sumptuous, sweeping music says more than enough on its own. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.