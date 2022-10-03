Aminé Will Make His Orchestral Debut With the Oregon Symphony This November

Get ready for a homecoming to remember.

Aminé, the already legendary Portland-born rapper, singer and songwriter, is coming home to make his orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Born Adam Aminé Daniel, Aminé is arguably the most important hip-hop artist to emerge from Portland in ages. In 2016, he released his breakout single “Caroline,” which debuted at No. 96 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 (and ultimately peaked at No. 11 and was certified six times platinum).

Aminé was also named one of the 10 members of XXL′s “2017 Freshman Class’' on June 13, 2017 (in addition to rappers A Boogie wit da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Playboi Carti, Ugly God, Kyle, MadeinTYO, Kamaiyah, Kap G, and XXXTentacion). He has also appeared on The Tonight Show and in The New York Times.

In 2016, Aminé, an alumnus of Benson High School, told WW that his music was rooted in his Portland school days. “The way we started was, as a joke, we’d make dis songs to Grant High School and Lincoln High School,” he said. “After high school, I kind of missed that. So I started taking it more seriously.”

Tickets for Aminé with the Oregon Symphony start at $29 and are available on the symphony’s website.

