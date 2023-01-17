Shows of the Week: Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono Unite at the Aladdin Theater

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18:

Keola Beamer’s ‘70s hit “Honolulu City Nights” is a ubiquitous symbol of Hawaiian popular music, and as a guitar teacher, he’s helped make the once closely guarded secrets of slack-key guitar accessible to a new generation of artists. Singer-songwriter Henry Kapono and his group Cecilio & Kapono found similar success in the ‘70s, and the two legends have been close collaborators since 2014. They’ll hit the stage at Aladdin Theater Wednesday, with Beamer’s wife, Moana, performing traditional hula. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $40. All ages.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19:

Jeffrey Silverstein (Courtesy of Jeffrey Silverstein)

Jeffrey Silverstein is a rising name in local country music, and the liner notes of his records are a who’s who of local roots music talent, featuring assists from members of Rose City Band, Roselit Bone, and Parson Red Heads. His upcoming show with Credit Electric and Akron/Family’s Dana Buoy celebrates the vinyl reissue of his 2020 album You Become the Mountain, and there’s word he might have new music on the horizon. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 8:30 pm. $15. 21+.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22:

Junior Boys (Courtesy of Star )

Junior Boys are the modern gold standard for urbane, classy pop music, picking up where bands like Pet Shop Boys left off while adding all the electronic and rhythmic trickery that came with the 21st century. Their new album, Waiting Game, is a detour into ambient music, so it’s appropriate they’re bringing Claire Rousay, the young Texas percussionist at the forefront of a new generation of ambient musicians, on tour. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $22. 21+.