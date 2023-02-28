Shows of the Week: Young Nudy Is Surfing Toward You on a Wave of Stars and Gold Coins

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

Colin Stetson plays his gigantic saxophone as if he’s wrestling it to the death, and the raw physicality of his music doesn’t just come from his inhuman lung capacity and penchant for circular breathing. Clicking the keys to sound like fluttering bats, growling into the reed to sound like a wild beast, Stetson is less a one-man band than a vessel for the howling spirits of the night. No wonder he’s had a lucrative side career scoring horror flicks; if you’ve watched The Menu or Hereditary, you’ve heard his work. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, theoldchurch.org. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7:

Few singer-songwriters since Joni Mitchell have been more incisive than Andy Shauf at deconstructing the bizarre social rituals in which humans engage every day. Like Joni, he’s a Canadian who writes as if he participates in these endless machinations, but he sings with a bemusement that suggests he stands slightly outside them—not to mention a bizarre accent that can’t simply be chalked up to his Saskatchewan origins. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $30. Seating for minors in balcony only.

Atlanta has long been a breeding ground for some of the most off-the-wall, futuristic, and experimental hip-hop in the world, from André 3000′s pith helmets and blond wigs to the surrealistic humor of Gucci Mane and the star-child funk of Young Thug. Thirty-year-old Young Nudy follows in this tradition, and he’s become a low-key star thanks to his irrepressible confidence, expressive Southern drawl, and ear for beats that make him sound as if he’s surfing toward you on a wave of stars and gold coins. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm. $25. All ages.