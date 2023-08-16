My Morning Jacket Cancels Bend Concert Due to Wildfire Smoke

Last night, My Morning Jacket braved the blazing 100-degree heat to perform with M. Ward at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, a concert that (our reporter in attendance says) started off slow, but built up momentum as night’s cloak softened the severity of the sun’s glare.

Today, however, the venerable rock group is drawing the line at Bend, where it was scheduled to play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

“Friends in Bend, we are so sorry to have to cancel tonight’s show due to the unhealthy air quality caused by wildfires in the area,” the band said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly and we used the best possible information we have available at the present time out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew.”

An excessive heat warning is currently in effect in Bend until Thursday. Making matters worse is the Fuzztail Fire just five miles south of the city, which fire crews responded to Tuesday. The fire had spread to around 10 acres by 3:30 pm yesterday afternoon (as of today, the fire has been contained).

As for the concert, members of My Morning Jacket confirmed that tickets will be refunded. Ticketmaster will automatically refund ticketholders within 30 days, while concertgoers who purchased tickets with cash or Old Mill District gift cards can receive a refund at the Ticket Mill.

“We are sending our support and appreciation to the firefighting teams that are working to control these fires,” the band added. “Please stay safe. We hope to return to Bend very soon.”