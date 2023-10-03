Shows of the Week: It’s Time to Get Extreme With Igorrr

FRIDAY, OCT. 6:

In certain corners of the extreme-music underground, Igorrr’s music is exalted as an exemplar of what can happen when an artist does away entirely with genre. The music blasting out of the speakers at his shows might entail operatic vocal samples, speed-metal riffs, and beats so brain-twistingly complex Aphex Twin might find them excessive. To anyone who’s a fan of at least one of those things, Igorrr’s productions might make a screwed kind of sense. The rest of us can only revel in its impenetrability. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $22. All ages.

MONDAY, OCT. 9:

Go to a Slowdive show in 2023 and expect to see black-clad alt-rock lifers rub elbows with Gen Zers who weren’t even alive in the early ‘90s, when the U.K. shoegaze titans put out a few of the most haunting and texturally expansive rock albums ever made and then disbanded. Since reuniting in 2014, Slowdive has essentially carried on as if nothing has happened, dropping a self-titled classic in 2017 and continuing to point the way for young bands interested in just how big they can make their guitars sound. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8:30 pm. $39.50. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11:

Power pop is in the air in Portland right now, so it’s no surprise that Diners’ Blue Broderick would come here to make Domino, a tribute to the genre whose definition will be debated until the end of time—but which Domino producer Mo Troper once described as “wimps with deafening guitars.” It’s a smart match for Broderick’s sensibilities. She’s a rock songwriter in the classic sense, delivering universal truths through sticky hooks and harmonies, rarely needing more than three minutes to do so. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $15. 21+.