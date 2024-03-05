Ac Sapphire’s “Dec. 32nd” Evokes the Essence of a Life Lived in Transit

The road is a wild place where a restless traveler can find refuge, inspiration and the companionship of strangers. Even with our interconnected lives and instant access to every product and service, for many there is no greater thrill than setting out on a journey of the unpredictable. Portland folk artist Ac Sapphire knows this well from a life spent moving, feeling and drinking in life on the road.

“I am constantly collecting moments and thinking about them in the context of songwriting,” Sapphire tells WW. “I love to travel and observe life as a traveler.”

Sapphire, whose real name is Annachristie Sadler, chose her current stage name as a tribute to her sisters, with whom she formed her first group, the Sapphire Sisters, when she was only 6. Visualizing a bunch of 6-year-olds in a band seems silly, but the creative spark led her to a life of music that has now stretched well over a decade.

That journey inspired her new album, Dec. 32nd. Hiding within this collection of dreamy indie folk songs that carry seemingly mundane titles like “Weed Money,” “Highway Hum” and “Check Engine Light” are vivid, often personal lyrics that capture the spirit of an artist who has rambled from the desert to the forests and just about everywhere in between.

Approaching songs almost like a novelist or a Beat poet, Sapphire weaves in friends, vagabonds and poignant observations on life throughout the album. Even the name was inspired by friends both living and passed.

“I named the record Dec. 32nd for a couple of reasons: Two of the songs on the record that are very near and dear to my heart are about two incredible humans that happen to share the same birthday, Dec. 23,” Sapphire says. “‘Chaparral Bottoms’ is about Victoria Williams and ‘String Breaker’ is about an artist named Dave Deporis, whom I met one week before he passed away.”

For Sapphire, meeting Deporis—who was killed trying to recover his laptop from a robber in 2017—was a life-changing experience. “We stayed up all night talking the last [time] I saw him,” she says.

As for why the album is titled Dec. 32nd instead of Dec. 23rd, Sapphire says, “Somehow it clicked to just reverse the numbers. I wanted it to have a mythological feel, something made up, magical, kind of this idea of a day that doesn’t exist. The beginning and the end at once.”

Throughout the album, Sapphire uses her eclectic musical approach to paint lyrical pictures. Standout track “Sibling Rivalry” finds her sharing “direct memories from [my] childhood [like] melting crayons on the wall heater and digging for treasure in the backyard.” Its deeply soulful sound is filled with shimmering background vocals and a sudden burst of guitar to round it out in surprising fashion.

The collection drifts from stirring, desert-washed alt-country opener “Chaparral Bottoms” to heartfelt Americana folk on “Weed Money” and harmony-driven indie rock on “Starships.” It often feels like Sapphire is road-tripping across a massive map of musical genres, so it’s not surprising to hear the diverse range of artists old and new that inspired her.

“I was listening to Feist a lot and Michael Hurley, The Smashing Pumpkins, Angel Olson, probably Nirvana,” she says. “Joni Mitchell, Saul Williams.”

Sapphire is no stranger to collaboration, as she has done with her projects sisters3 and the folk-pop soul of her Caliko duo with Kendall Lujan. But Dec. 32nd is truly a solo effort and feels more personal.

Of course, this being the ever-social and always-moving Sapphire, plenty of talented friends like Kyle Craft, Christopher Bernard Cook of Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo, Shahzad Ismaily, and her old Joshua Tree pal Gene Evaro Jr. all contribute to the album’s rich, enchanting sound in various ways.

In the spirit of a life often spent on the road, the album was recorded at locations across the country from the spellbinding desert of Joshua Tree, the humidity-soaked South in Shreveport, La., the bustling streets of Brooklyn, and back in Portland.

Sapphire describes the final result as “a time capsule” because these are songs that were written and recorded over the last 10 years. Now, with Dec. 32nd out in the world, there is little doubt that Sapphire will return to the life she knows best, traveling, playing songs anywhere she can, making music with her friends and embracing a truly American pastime that feels as timeless as her road-weary folk tunes.

“I honestly believe as a songwriter,” she says, “[that] life is homework for songs.”

