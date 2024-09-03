“Feelin’ Good” at the 10th Annual Nina Simone Tribute

Portland blues and gospel singer LaRhonda Steele, backed by guitarist Adrian Martin and his sextet, will perform their annual “I Put a Spell On You” tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter Nina Simone at the Alberta Rose Theatre at 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 7.

This is the 10th installment of the annual tribute to Simone, a singer Steele cites as a major inspiration both as a musician and as a person. Born in 1933 in segregated North Carolina, Simone battled racism and mental health issues throughout her life but persevered to become one of the 20th century’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, developing a fluid style of singing and piano playing influenced by classical music, jazz, blues and soul.

“She was not accepted in the conservatory, which is where she had set her life plans to be,” Steele says of Simone. “She had to roll with the punches, and she still became this incredible artist known all around the world. Just from the juxtaposition of the hardship she had in her life with the joy and beauty of the music that emanated from her, she blesses the world with that.”

In addition to penning songs like “Young, Gifted and Black” and “Mississippi Goddamn,” Simone was known for her poignant interpretations of older standards like “Feelin’ Good” and the show’s namesake, “I Put a Spell On You.”

Steele is keen to emphasize that the show is not meant as an impersonation of Simone but as a way of celebrating her life and music.

“What we do is magnify her,” says Steele. “It’s not to attach ourselves to her greatness—it’s just reminding the world of Nina.”

GO: “I Put a Spell on You” at the Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm Saturday Sept. 7. Tickets $25-32.