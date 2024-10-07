PSU Choir Professor Coty Raven Morris Named a Grammy Semifinalist

Portland State University choir professor Coty Raven Morris is a top-25 semifinalist for the Grammy’s 2025 Music Educator Award. This is the second year in a row that Morris has been in the running for the award for U.S. music teachers, which is presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

About 2,400 people were nominated for the award this year.

“Coming off the nerves and excitement of last year, my students and I made a pact that no matter what happens with these kinds of acknowledgments and recognitions, we would celebrate each other’s growth as a part of our community practice, win or lose,” Morris said on social media.

Morris leads the Rose and Thorn Choirs at the PSU School of Music & Theater and serves as a contributing host and producer on All Classical Radio. She is also the founder of Being Human Together, a music education community “striving to normalize difficult topics in our field through conversation,” such as mental health, systemic oppression, diversity and inclusivity. As part of this initiative, Morris hosts “community sings” — joyful, welcoming group singing events that are open to anyone who wants to join.

Finalists will be announced in December. The winner will receive $10,000 and a matching grant for their school’s music program, plus travel to Los Angeles to attend the Feb. 2 Grammy Awards.

The next community sing with Morris and her students will be “Threads of Harmony,” a concert featuring the PSU University Choir and Community Chorus, at 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 6, at First Congregational Church in downtown Portland.