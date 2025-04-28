Portland Rappers Safe After Lapu-Lapu Day Festival Attack

Portland rappers Swiggle Mandela and Talilo Marfil are both safe after performing at a Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, B.C. The Filipino street party and concert on Saturday, April 26, turned deadly after a black Audi SUV rammed a street packed with festivalgoers, killing at least 11 people, ranging in age from 5 to 65, and injuring dozens more, according to media reports.

Mandela, reigning winner of WW’s 2024 Best New Bands, played the main stage starting at 5 pm, along with Marfil and J. Rey Soul. Tragedy struck at about 8 pm after headliner Apl.de.ap, a Filipino American rapper and founding member of the Black Eyed Peas, finished his set. On Sunday, April 27, police arrested a 30-year-old suspect and charged him with eight counts of second-degree murder with further charges forthcoming.

“Yes, it was hard to be there,” Mandela emailed WW. “But I do want to share the story, and shed light on the positive moments of the day as well.” Marfil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I performed at [the Lapu-Lapu Day festival] and I witnessed the horrific tragedy that took away so many innocent loving people in a senseless act of violence,” Mandela wrote in a social media post. “I am heartbroken for Vancouver BC and the Filipino community worldwide, I am praying for the families and me and my Portland family and all of the family we made in Vancouver BC are going to do whatever we can to benefit those who lost loved ones.”

Mandela went on to highlight the beauty of Lapu-Lapu Day, which is named for Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous leader who stood up to colonizers in the 1500s. Mandela posted joyful concert videos, crowd photos and then footage of the news media tearfully interviewing survivors.

“[Lapu-Lapu Day] was a beautiful celebration of our Filipino heritage,” Mandela wrote. “It was a victory for Filipino people all over the world and for our ancestors. It was a soul shaking event, and all of the artists were incredible. The attendees were nothing short of amazing. When I begin to hear about the terrible tragedy, all I could think was those are the people who were showing us so much hospitality, love, and support.”

