We’re Not Done Yet—Here Are More Best New Bands 2025 We (and You) Love

Votes were cast far and wide this year for Best New Bands, and the ties were ample. While these artists didn’t crack the top 10, they were close enough that we wanted to give them a shout-out too.

Zyah Belle

Zyah Belle already had momentum collaborating with Snoop Dogg and singing in Ye’s Sunday Service Choir before she landed in Portland in 2020. That force gained more steam last year when Rihanna reached out on Instagram to encourage the artist to release her single “LYIN.” But we know it’s just the start for Belle, whose ’90s-tinged, hook-filled R&B pop just gets stronger and stronger.

Songs to check out: “About Time” or “1-800-Heartbreak”

George Colligan Quartet ft. Zyanna

The smooth lines of the George Colligan quartet shine beneath the glow of Zyanna’s voice, coming together as effortless, easy listening jazz. Keep an ear out for more collaborations between these two forces.

Songs to check out: “Beginning of the End” or “Soul Angel”

Dustbunny

We’re getting ’90s vibes—big heavy gritty rock with vocals delivered with a listless lilt. It’s crunchy and nostalgic, but the hooks are sharp and succinct.

Songs to check out: “Jane Is Sideways” or “Dogwood”

E. Ellison

You might know her from Radiation City, or her former solo project Cardioid, but E. Ellison’s been helming her newest iteration for a bit now. Last year’s debut LP is filled with subtle snapshots, stripped-yet-hazy songs with a pop tilt.

Songs to check out: “A Head” or “Pillar”

The Fur Coats

The psychedelic pop sextet captures a sound that’s rooted in early 2010s sexy rock—not to say it’s not their own. It’s grooves upon grooves—high horns luring us, bass guiding us, sassy vocals locking us in. We’re still waiting for the debut full-length, but the 2018 EP Mirror Gazing still brings us joy.

Songs to check out: “Real Love” or “Transmortal Vibes”

Hannah Glavor

Call it indie rock, call it singer-songwriter pop, Hannah Glavor walks her songs through gardens of sound with bright, trebly blooms rising from distorted, electric-licked earth. There’s triumph to be found in these blossoming songs.

Songs to check out: “Ghost of It” or “The End Is Near”

Gondos

Do you want to jump, perhaps even lightly mosh, at a packed house party? Gondos knows how to soundtrack that, or amplify that reckless, pure feeling of psych meets rock meets bliss.

Songs to check out: “DHM” or “Dinky (Slim Fit Brown)”

The Mistons

When “World of Convenience” kicks in, the guitars move with the kind of enticing drive that beckons, like something curious is brewing (picture Ramones, “I Wanna Be Sedated”). It’s punk rock, angsty but never loses its melody.

Songs to check out: “World of Convenience” or “Bronze Age Collapse”

Nasalrod

The name alone gives you an idea of what you’re about to crack open. Nasalrod is fun, frantic art punk (think Gwar, but a little more gentle, but no less theatrical in delivery). They’ve got an album release on May 4—don’t miss.

Songs to check out: “The Maker” or “Redefined Apocalypse”

Night Brunch

Fun, playful, slightly scrappy—four longtime Portlanders formed to make something special. A. Walker Spring and Sarah Fennell’s voices hug and bounce over sonics that pivot between pulsing and wandering, sometimes they veer more rock, sometimes a little funky, or even a touch glittery (I’m looking at you, synth).

Songs to check out: “Better at Maths” or “Free or Best Offer”

Kerry Politzer

The way Kerry Politzer dips and shifts and moves across the keys—she’s making buoyant, sunny piano jazz. Go feel the warmth.

Songs to check out: “A Breeze Comes” or “Saida”

Presidio

The duo makes songs that have a kind of windswept folkiness—wide, woozy guitar lines and synths, sometimes just a simple kick, and Will Zesiger and Gabby De La Cruz’s voices in breezy harmony carried throughout.

Songs to check out: “Into the Light” or “Where We Were”

Jack Radsliff

Self-described as “heart-forward music,” Jack Radsliff makes playful, sweet jazz that at moments feels akin to some of Pat Metheny’s buttery movement, notes melting into melody. But Radsliff builds his own mazes on the guitar, beckoning you to follow his curious lines.

Songs to check out: “First Rain” or “You Should Never Say That (Live)”

Rarefaction

Garage rock that can be sparse and psych-y, that’s what we get from Rarefaction. The trio’s only shared a handful of songs, so keep an eye out for an album.

Songs to check out: “Daydreamer” or “Death Automatic”

Room

The married minds behind The Fur Coats (Chris Karl Hoganson and Betty Downey) have a new project, leaning slightly more experimental pop, crackling with beats made by sticks smacking on the drum rim, colored by electric keys or loose strums here and there, and Downey’s voice softly gliding overhead.

Songs to check out: “Harvest Moon” or “Urgency”

<a href="https://room222.bandcamp.com/track/harvest-moon-2">Harvest Moon by ROOM</a>

Noah Simpson

Noah Simpson calls the listener with tasteful subtlety—long lingering trumpet lines that arc with melancholy. This work is a slow burn, don’t rush your listening session.

Songs to check out: “Inevitable Direction” or “Pulchritudinous”

Spooky Boys

Icy distorted guitar lines, big splashy drums—the indie surf rock group has a sound nostalgic of bands like The Walkmen or Lower Dens, maybe with a poppier, anthemic edge of Franz Ferdinand. Let it be the feel-good sound of your endless summer.

Songs to check out: “Past Tense” or “Hazy”

Tinizeee

“Bird Brain” is your summer hit, know that. The hook is candy sweet before Tinizeee comes in and cuts seamlessly through the verse. The artist is making airtight yet airy hip-hop, get this on your radar ASAP.

Songs to check out: “Bird Brain” or “Phone Up”

Wavy Josef

First thing—this is very good. Wavy Josef’s background as an African drummer, poet and songwriter comes together as dreamy R&B with soft beats and Josef’s voice slipping and gliding between. (Editor’s note: A Wavy Summer EP is one of the strongest local releases of the year to date).

Songs to check out: “NUH TiME” or “MOMENTARY”

Victoria Yabut

Victoria Yabut moves at a mile a minute, gliding between rapping and singing as she builds kaleidoscopic pop that plays with ’90s R&B sounds. We patiently await a full-length LP.

Songs to check out: “Check Pls” or “Love Me Down”