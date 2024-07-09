Shows of the Week: Sour Widows’ Debut is Modern, Grand, and Infused with Sea Air

Thursday, July 11

An underrated aspect of the Bay Area’s musical legacy is its tradition of slow, atmospheric indie rock, and Sour Widows is the latest in a lineage that goes back to American Music Club, Swell and Duster in the ‘90s. Their debut full-length, Revival of a Friend, is modest and grand at the same time, infused with cold sea air, unapologetic in its intent to be beautiful. If you have even a passing interest in West Coast indie, Sour Widows’ Mississippi Studios show with locals Nonbinary Girlfriend and Bug Seance is a must-see. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $15. All ages.

Friday, July 12

Despite his relative obscurity during his short lifetime, Arthur Russell had one of the most mind-bogglingly eclectic careers of any 20th century musician, from disco to country to Indian-inspired minimalism to whatever you’d call the ghostly 1986 masterpiece World of Echo. Alberta Rose Theatre hosts a night of film and music in honor of this mercurial figure, including performances of Russell’s music and a conversation between Mississippi Records co-founder Eric Isaacson and Russell’s archivist, Steve Knutson. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. 7:30 pm. $12. All ages.

Saturday, July 13

Janet Weiss is an essential figure in Portland rock history. Quasi is the drummer-singer-songwriter’s primary creative outlet, a distortion-fried and keyboard-heavy rock band with ex-husband Sam Coomes that she returns to between stints with such luminaries as Stephen Malkmus, the Shins and (most famously) the great Northwest punk band Sleater-Kinney. Following Weiss’ acrimonious departure from the latter and the release of Breaking the Balls of History, Quasi’s first album since 2013, she and Coomes are touring their 1998 album Featuring “Birds” and playing it in its entirety. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $30. All ages.