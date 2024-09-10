Shows of the Week

Friday–Saturday, Sept. 13–14

From humble house-show origins to its current form as a two-day multimedia extravaganza at The Get Down, Lose Yr Mind Fest prides itself on offering an independent DIY alternative to the expensive, homogeneous corporate festivals that charge young people hundreds to get high in a field. This year’s lineup is stacked with local favorites like the Macks and Black Shelton, plus touring acts like Dummy and Deathchant and late-night dance parties at the Lollipop Shoppe. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 6 pm. $25 per night. 21+.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Bass, percussion and a generous helping of jittery NYC energy is all ESG needs to work a room into a frenzy. Founded by the Scroggins sisters in the South Bronx in 1978, ESG epitomized New York’s late-’70s stew of punk rock, disco and early hip-hop with a sui generis sound that would have a profound influence on the next four-plus decades of alternative music—not least the Y2K-era dance-punk movement that would spawn LCD Soundsystem, !!!, and the Rapture. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $28. 21+.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

The great German thrash-metal band Kreator has made a habit of touring with other legends. Last year they took Brazilian greats Sepultura on the road with them, and this year they’ve teamed up with two stalwarts from the Bay Area’s 1980s metal boom: Testament, who will perform an “old-school” set of music from their late-’80s thrash classics The Legacy and The New Order, and Possessed, one of the bands most often credited with inventing death metal. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 6 pm. $37.50. All ages.