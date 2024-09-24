Shows of the Week: Kill Michael Might Be The Gnarliest Band in the Portland Young Rock Scene

Friday, Sept. 27

Few artists epitomize the post-genre spirit of the late ‘90s like Cornelius, whose music pairs the yearning transcendence of psychedelic pop with the rhythmic trickery and postmodern mischief of hip-hop and electronic music. His 1997 masterpiece Fantasma is as likely to induce stylistic whiplash as a deep melancholy at the transience of all things; his synth-slathered new album Ethereal Essence is less overwhelming, but the sense of cosmic awe that permeates his art has never been stronger. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $40. All ages.

Monday, Sept. 30

Portland’s young rock scene has a reputation for loudness, but Kill Michael might be the gnarliest band in their cohort. The righteous political punk band’s music sounds somewhere between a scuzzy Touch and Go Records noise-rock classic and a half-finished building collapsing to the ground. Listening to last year’s UGLY TRUTH OF BUILDING, it’s a marvel that Zoë Tricoché can spit out such an overwhelming torrent of sounds, words and feelings and still be standing. Kill Michael is the latest local band in Mississippi Studios’ Local Love Letter series. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7:30 pm. $5. 21+.

Tuesday, Oct. 1..

Depending on which Boris album was your first, you might think of the group as an experimental band, an indie rock band, or the stoner-metal spawn of the Melvins (whose PNW doom urtext “Boris” gave the band its name). On its latest tour, the Japanese band is firmly in the latter mode, with its aptly named second album Amplifier Worship and leaning into the slowest and most down-tuned extreme of its stalwart sound. If the “brown note” theory hadn’t been debunked, I would’ve implored audience members to bring a change of underwear. Definitely bring earplugs. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $27. All ages.