Shows of the Week: No One Writes About the Pacific Northwest Like Phil Elverum

Thursday, Feb. 13

The passing of the Band’s wizard-in-residence Garth Hudson at 87 last month left the pioneering Americana group without any original members, which makes the upcoming performance by officially sanctioned Band tribute Chest Fever a bittersweet occasion. But then again, bittersweetness is an emotion practically synonymous with the Band, whose best-known statement was their worn-out Last Waltz farewell show and whose multiple lead singers often sounded like they were wailing together in communal misery. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 7 pm. $20. 21+.

Saturday, Feb. 15

No one writes about the Pacific Northwest like Phil Elverum. The Anacortes, Wash., singer-songwriter’s music as Mount Eerie feels just as rugged and elemental as the landscape whose majesty haunts his songs, and his new double album, Night Palace, ventures through acoustic folk, black metal, grunge and tripped-out dub, gathering all the previous threads in his music into his most towering statement since his early masterpiece (via The Microphones) The Glow Pt. 2. The socially conscious doom-metal duo Ragana opens. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $30. All ages.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Portland’s Randall Taylor has been recording tape-loop music as Amulets since 2013, gaining fans far beyond Portland’s niche experimental scene by posting videos of his process on YouTube while releasing albums of haunted ambient sound collages on labels like the Flenser and Beacon Sound. His upcoming Holocene show celebrates the release of his new Beacon Sound offering, Not Around but Through, out the 21st, which integrates his loops into grand, gothic compositions closer to post-rock than hauntology. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $19.12. 21+.