Shows of the Week: ZZ Top Is Still One of Music’s Coolest Touring Bands.

Friday, Aug. 22

Local indie rockers Femme Cell have been hard at work compiling an album called Powerhouse for Pleasure Tapes, featuring unreleased songs from some of Portland’s most potent young bands and providing a survey of the city’s scene as it moves past its immediate post-COVID burst of activity. Eight of the nine bands featured on the compilation are performing to celebrate the album’s release at Powerhouse Fest: Nonbinary Girlfriend, Swinging, Emerlinda, Hound, Cereal, As Above and Like St. Joan, along with Femme Cell themselves. The High Limit Room, 720 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 6 pm. $12. All ages.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

With Elwood Francis stepping into the hat and beard left behind after the passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top is as much of a juggernaut as ever, joining the rare ranks of artists whom hippies, bikers and underground noiseniks can agree on. They’re just one of the coolest bands of all time: the trucker-shaman aesthetic, the rolling waves of hypnotic boogie, the indifference toward chord changes, the Southern-fried snarl of top Top dog and certified guitar virtuoso Billy Gibbons. Crack a beer (or at least an iced tea) and join them for a heroic hoedown at Edgefield. McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. 5 pm. $61.50. All ages.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Even in the eccentric world of Bay Area garage rock in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Hunx and His Punx stood out. If Seth Bogart’s reedy voice and leather-greaser schtick didn’t grab you, the voice of bassist and backing singer Shannon Shaw certainly did—yes, the same one who would go on to bring her own brand of girl-group punk kitsch to the masses as leader of Shannon & the Clams. Core Punx Bogart, Shaw and Erin Emslie are on the road to promote Walk Out On This World, their first album in 11 years, due out Aug. 22 on Get Better Records. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Blvd. 8 pm. $32.21. 21+.