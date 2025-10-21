Shows of the Week: Madi Gaines Throws Back to Obama-Era Indie Rock

Thursday, Oct. 23

Axel Boman’s behemoth double-disc opus Luz/Quest for Fire, released in 2022 and still the Swedish DJ’s most recent full-length album, feels like the culmination of a decade-plus spent sprinkling a little Sgt. Pepper pixie dust into the cavernous catacombs of techno. While Luz flirted at the edges of pop with guest vocals by the rakish singer Baba Stiltz, Quest for Fire burrowed deep into the earth—appropriate for an album named for a 1981 caveman movie, though if we’re talking ’80s flicks Boman’s music is more Roger Rabbit, colorful and cartoonish. Process PDX, 5040 SE Milwaukie Ave. 9 pm. $22.15. 21+.

Friday, Oct. 24

Dan Bejar roams through his own music. Whether it’s over the MIDI arrangements of Your Blues, the louche smooth-jazz of Kaputt or the more straightforward indie rock of this year’s Dan’s Boogie, the Destroyer frontman always seems to be in the other room, getting his mind hung up on turns of phrase, playing with the contrasts between the vulgar and the exalted that make his cryptic lyrics so fascinating. Demand for a New Dylan these days is about as high as demand for a New Coke, but few since the arch-jester himself make such a meal of their words. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $38.08. All ages.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Young shoegaze revivalists tend to aim for the grandeur of MBV’s Loveless and the rest of the original ’90s U.K. crop, but local artist Madi Gaines’ “Sad Dog” puts its finger on a more specific sound—if you were around in the weed-addled days of the first Obama term, when Best Coast’s “Sun Was High (So Was I)” and Girls’ “Lust for Life” came out, you’ll recognize the kind of West Coast bummer vibe Gaines is summoning here. It’s the first single from her EP Trinkets, which she celebrates with a release party along with local indie-rockers Myriads and Found Space. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $15.28. 21+.