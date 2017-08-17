A group of 18 conservation organizations, led by Oregon Wild, wrote to Gov. Kate Brown today, urging her to get involved in a dispute over the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s wolf policy.

The conservation groups are unhappy about ODFW, which reports to Brown, having killed two wolves this month in what’s called the Harl Butte pack in Northeastern Oregon.

Those killings inflamed a long-running battle over the state’s policy toward the animals.