Campaign Emails May Violate Elections Law: Two recipients of Gov. Kate Brown's endless stream of campaign fundraising emails are calling foul on a pitch that the campaign has donors who will match contributions. Alan Koloen, a Salem retiree, says the campaign rebuffed his questions about a matching donor's identity. Portlander Seth Woolley, a campaign law activist, says the state's reporting system allows candidates to document matching contributions, but Brown isn't properly reporting them. More importantly, Woolley says, Brown's promotion of matching donations may violate a state "undue influence" law that prohibits offering voters an inducement for their support. Both men are preparing elections complaints. Brown spokesman Christian Gaston says the campaign complies with all reporting laws and is doing nothing wrong. "The 'match' doesn't offer anything of value to the contributor," he says.