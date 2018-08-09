It's been two weeks since e-scooters landed in Portland, and ridership numbers suggest people are putting them to use.
Since July 26, when 600 scooters were deployed in the city, Portland Bureau of Transportation counts 47,836 rides taken.
With a 25 cent surcharge per ride, that means City Hall has made $11,595 on scooting Portlanders so far.
That money goes toward overseeing the four-month scooter pilot program, which requires that companies operating here—Lime, Skip and Bird—share data with the city to determine if scooters are a viable long-term transit option.
PBOT's current statistics show that scooters have been ridden a total of 75,332 miles so far, with the average trip length being 1.2 miles and the longest recorded trip topping out at 22 miles.
